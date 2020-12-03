FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00158738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00326938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00885115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00448807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00157824 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.