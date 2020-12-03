Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.7333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

