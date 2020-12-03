Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 13.5%

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 62,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 45,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $30.04 million and a PE ratio of -25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

