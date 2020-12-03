Francis Tang Sells 1,807 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86.

On Thursday, October 8th, Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50.

Diodes stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

