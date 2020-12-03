Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

