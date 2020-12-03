Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,140. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Freshpet by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freshpet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

