frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTDR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.29.

FTDR opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

