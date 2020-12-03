FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Director Brian R. Ford Acquires 1,600 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.