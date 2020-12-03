fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $36.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $36.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

FUBO opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

