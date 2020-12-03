fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of FUBO opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

