FY2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

