Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

