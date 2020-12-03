GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

