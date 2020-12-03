GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

