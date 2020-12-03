GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,758,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 29.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in GDS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

GDS stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.