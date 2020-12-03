Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 205.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $210.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.