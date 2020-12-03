Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Genetron stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.