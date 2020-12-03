Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.85

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gentherm by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gentherm by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Gentherm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

