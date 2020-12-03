Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $623.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $959,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

