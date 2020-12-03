GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,440 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,772.38 ($23.16).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,382 ($18.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,385.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,523.98. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,240,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,037,188.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

