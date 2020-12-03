Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of PAC opened at $108.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 940.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

