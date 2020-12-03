Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $122.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $108.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

