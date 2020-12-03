Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

