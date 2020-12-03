Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

