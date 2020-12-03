Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

