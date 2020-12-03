Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

