Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,400 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,787,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 105,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

