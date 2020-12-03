Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $711,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.