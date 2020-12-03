Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 878,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 227,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

NLY stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

