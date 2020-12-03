Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,700 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $2,147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $1,758,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

