Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

