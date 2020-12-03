Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 20,469 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Airlines by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

