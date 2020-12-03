Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,300 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Avantor by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avantor by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1,595.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.