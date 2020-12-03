Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,600 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at about $19,256,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

