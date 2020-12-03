Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of WORK opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

