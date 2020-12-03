Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $248.70 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

