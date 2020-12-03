Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.45 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,315,000 after buying an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,255,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after buying an additional 669,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $23,978,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $49.75.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

