Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.69 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $133,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE BIO opened at $549.60 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

