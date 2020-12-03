Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.98 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 50.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

