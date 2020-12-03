Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.43 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 241.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 155.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 90.6% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

HSIC stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

