Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RH were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

RH opened at $454.43 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $467.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.06. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

