Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 687,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

