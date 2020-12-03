Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.24 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,115.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock worth $115,461,769. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

