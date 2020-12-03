Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 383,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.19% of Arcos Dorados as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

