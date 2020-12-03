Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hubbell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

