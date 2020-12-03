Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 200.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after buying an additional 4,687,084 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,800 shares of company stock worth $5,210,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

