Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,300 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

TECH opened at $298.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $316.87. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

