Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale lowered Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

