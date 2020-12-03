Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.56.

HAS opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $8,421,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Hasbro by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

