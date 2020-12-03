HC Wainwright Cuts Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $12.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Equillium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

EQ stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

